Condor Express Named a Best Place to See Dolphins in the Wild

InsideHook online magazine recently named the Condor Express of Santa Barbara as one of the “7 Best Places in the World to see Wild Dolphins.”

The Condor Express in California headed the list, which included operators in Azores, Bahamas, British Columbia, Hawaii, Scotland, South Carolina (at Hilton Head).

Located in Santa Barbara, the Condor Express plies the waters of the South Coast which is the site of the Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary and National Park. This is home not only to the largest collection of blue whales but also the densest populations of dolphins in the world.

The article also lauded these reputable operators who put the welfare of the animal first. (The Condor Express is unique in utilizing four eco-friendly, water-jet engines, and has no propellers which can harm wildlife.)

In highlighting the Condor Express advantage, InsideHook explains that the 75-foot high-speed catamaran takes daily, year-round, whale-watching tours, in which guests are likely to see thousands of dolphins in vast waves following along the Condor Express: “The dolphins love stampeding towards this ship to ride in its wake. It is an unforgettable sight.“

Last year, the Condor Express was a key player in establishing the Santa Barbara Channel as a Whale Heritage Area.