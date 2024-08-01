Santa Barbara Humane Announces SB Humane Gala 2024 Great Gatsby FurBall

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On Friday, September 6, 2024, Santa Barbara Humane will host the SB Humane Gala 2024 Great Gatsby FurBall from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

This 1920s-themed event aims to raise essential funds to support Santa Barbara Humane’s mission of placing pets into loving homes and providing critical safety-net resources. These include free and low-cost veterinary care, assistance through the pet food pantry, affordable dog training, and more, all designed to keep pets and their families together and reduce the number of animals in shelters.

Guests will be transported back to the Roaring Twenties with curated signature drinks, hors d’oeuvres, a delectable dinner made from local ingredients, and exciting silent and live auctions. The Academy Band will keep the energy high with live music, inviting everyone to dance the night away.

Proceeds from the Great Gatsby FurBall will directly benefit thousands of dogs, cats, and the people who love them, ensuring that Santa Barbara Humane can continue to provide vital services to our community.

Individual tickets are now available for purchase. For more information or to learn about sponsorship opportunities, please visit sbhumane.org/Gala.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.