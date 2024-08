I am a 68-year-old native of Santa Barbara. I used to be a flower girl, but one year my mama and her friend made small homemade flour tortillas wrapped in wax paper for me to give away instead of tossing flowers. The tortillas were not made in a “sterile” kitchen, nor sealed. I was embarrassed, but now I realize they were likely enjoyed more than a single flower.

