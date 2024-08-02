About State Street: the last four years were bad then good, as to letting restaurants operate with outside dining on the streets. But that hasn’t been needed for a while now. One street closed does not stop COVID. It’s here and not leaving. Just like getting the flu, some will and some won’t get it.

When I go down to State Street, in the last three years, so many businesses have closed — main stores like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and a lot of popular stores. Partly due to COVID, but also due to closing down the access to cars. They have been replaced by cheap souvenir stores and other cheap merchandise. State Street was known for better retail and better restaurants; now those are gone.

We walk through, looking for what we’ve known to have been there, only to find those places are gone. I miss State Street.

Why so many questions on how to make it good again? What was wrong with the way it was before COVID? I feel State Street should just be put back the way it was. Why are you looking for so ways to spend so money on fixing what? Widen the sidewalks, one way street! Really, why would that make it better?

The sidewalks I thought were just fine for walking. Open the street back up, keep bike lanes to the side as before, make sure they are properly marked out.

I once rode my bike down there frequently. Now, I sorta can ride here or not there. People are in the middle of street. It doesn’t make it very friendly to ride your bike. You’re in fear of a person stepping in front you. I have also seen a lot of riders at one time taking over the whole street, with no regard to people, so I feel it’s not working.

It’s the retail and restaurants that need to make the money. Rents are higher, so who’s coming in to make State Street great again? It’s been a sinking ship since the closing. Open it back up.

Who thinks making State Street a place for apartments is the way? There’s a place for homes, and State Street is our shopping and restaurant row, not the new neighborhood.

What’s going to bring the visitors here? To look at our apartments on State Street? People came from all over the world to visit here. Give them a reason to keep coming here.

Come on. Just open it up and clean it up. It will take time to bring back good stores and restaurants and people, but it won’t happen if you keep it the same way. I hope State Street becomes what it once was.