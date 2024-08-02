Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins to Take Over Hosting Duties for “Scam Squad” Podcast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch today announced that Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins will take over as host of the weekly podcast “Scam Squad,” succeeding retired Deputy District Attorney Vicki Johnson.

“Scam Squad” is dedicated to educating the community on various scams—ranging from internet and romance scams to telemarketing frauds—particularly those targeting the elderly. Since its launch in 2017, the podcast has been a vital resource in safeguarding our community, thanks to our ongoing collaboration with producer Patti Teel.

Patti Teel will continue to produce the podcast, which is featured on her radio show, Young at Heart. Listeners can tune in to Young at Heart on KTMS Newstalk 990, airing Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9:30 a.m., or access the podcast on Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins brings extensive experience and a commitment to combating fraud to her new host role. “Scam Squad” will continue to provide valuable insights on identifying and avoiding scams and will feature guests who share their personal experiences with fraud.

For more information on scams, or to report a scam, please contact the District Attorney Scam Hotline at 805-568-2442. To reach Chief Investigator Kristina Perkins directly, call 805-568-2359. Chief Perkins is also available to speak at community events about financial elder fraud and current scams.