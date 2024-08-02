Thank you for the recent articles about the Chumash revolt and “Asking Tough Questions” about Fiesta. Every year when it rolls around, I cringe that it is still called “Old Spanish Days.” How about “Old Santa Barbara Days” and not erase the Mexican and Chumash history that is so bound up with any Spanish history of our town?

When I was growing up in Santa Barbara, we had Chumash elders visit our school events to tell stories around the campfire, do ceremonies, and otherwise share the beautiful culture. It made a big impression on me as a young person, and my heart still feels that connection.

Whether it is part of Fiesta or not, I would love to celebrate Chumash culture more. I would be so grateful to see a Chumash dance, food, storytelling, or ceremony as part of Fiesta or its own celebration.

I love what Santa Barbara locals have to say about how wonderful it is to celebrate Mexican culture during Fiesta. Let’s keep that! And let’s honor all the parts of our history by making sure to invite everyone to the table.