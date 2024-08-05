Mosaic Makers Market Celebrates One-Year Anniversary on August 17th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – August, 2024 – Curated Collective is thrilled to announce the one-year anniversary of the Mosaic Makers Market, set to take place on August 17th at Mosaic Locale. This milestone event celebrates a year of community, creativity, and collaboration among Santa Barbara’s local creators, makers, crafters, and artisan vendors.

The Mosaic Makers Market began a year ago, thanks to the support of Bobby Georges from Goodland Waffles and Melts, along with Tami Snow and Scott Stefan of Draughtsmen Aleworks, located in Mosaic Locale. With their invitation, the market took root in the back courtyard of Mosaic Locale, blossoming into a vibrant community event known as the Mosaic Makers Market.

Curated Collective, the organizer of the market, is an outdoor pop-up event that showcases the talents of local Santa Barbara creators. The market values authentic, creative, dedicated, and mindful purveyors who believe in fostering a community that thrives on mutual success. These events provide a platform for micro and small businesses to sell their goods, grow their brands, and build relationships within the community.

Lindsay Gould, the founder of Curated Collective, started the market as a way to generate sales for her own small business, Golden Arrow Goods. Driven by her lifelong passion for creating memorable experiences, Lindsay has curated a market that features diverse and unique offerings, including jewelry, boutique and handmade clothing, home goods, pet goods, handmade soaps and candles, ceramics, baked goods, plants, skincare products, and more.

Join us on August 17th at Mosaic Locale to celebrate this special anniversary. Discover the creativity and passion of Santa Barbara’s local artisans and support small businesses that are the heart of our community.

For more details, follow @curatedcollectivesb on Instagram.

Contact: Lindsay Gould, Curated Collective | Email: hello@curatedcollectivesb.com