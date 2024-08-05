Ribbon Cutting Scheduled to Celebrate Reopening of Plaza del Mar Band Shell

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 5, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon-cutting event at Plaza del Mar (131 Castillo St.) on Wednesday, August 21, at 4:00 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation of the park’s historic Band Shell. The celebration will include remarks from City leaders and an inaugural performance by the Prime Time Band, a local group of musicians who have provided free entertainment for the community since 1995.

The Plaza del Mar Band Shell, a designated City Landmark, was built in 1919 to serve as a venue for public concerts. After a century of use, a repair needs assessment was conducted in October 2020 in response to surging interest in outdoor event venues. Construction for the full-scale renovation began in August 2023. The project included extensive structural repairs to the building frame, replacement of the roof and wood stage, restoration of the original stage lighting, and construction of an accessible pathway and ramp leading to the stage. The project also included the installation of full electrical service to better accommodate a more diverse range of programming.

“Renovation of the Band Shell preserved a piece of Santa Barbara’s history while restoring Plaza del Mar as a community space for art, music, and cultural events, just as it was a century ago,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary.

The project was funded through a combination of federal, state, city, and private sources, including $800,000 from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), $275,000 in City funds (General Fund and Measure C), a $177,000 grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and $55,500 from local philanthropic foundations through the PARC Foundation.

With the renovation complete, the Parks and Recreation Department aims to revive the venue’s long-standing tradition of hosting concerts, performances, and cultural gatherings in one of Santa Barbara’s oldest parks. Local artists, community groups, and organizations interested in hosting free community performances at the Plaza del Mar Band Shell are encouraged to contact the Parks and Recreation Department to coordinate.

More information about the renovation can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BandShell.