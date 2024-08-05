Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 4, 2024

The Santa Barbara Police Department is excited to invite the Santa Barbara community to National Night Out! Come by Yona Redz (532 State Street) this Tuesday, August 6, 2024, from 5 – 7 p.m.

This year, we are partnering with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Probation, and the Mesa Starbucks! Come visit, ask questions, and get to know your local first responders better.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign meet-and-greet across the United States on the first Tuesday of August each year. It is designed to promote strong neighborhood bonds, enhance public safety, and foster positive relationships between residents and law enforcement.

The origins of National Night Out can be traced back to 1984, and the inaugural National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors from 400 communities across 23 states. Since then, the event has grown significantly, with millions of participants from thousands of communities participating in the yearly festivities.

National Night Out emphasizes the importance of community engagement and proactive approaches to address safety issues.