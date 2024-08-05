By Michele Allyn

2024 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

As the President of the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, I know firsthand the vital role that using a local REALTOR® plays in the successful sale of a home in our community. If you’re considering selling your property, it’s critical to understand why using a local REALTOR® can make a significant impact in achieving your real estate goals.

Local Market Knowledge

A local REALTOR® brings an in-depth understanding of Santa Barbara’s unique neighborhoods, market trends, and pricing strategies. As we all know, Santa Barbara is not very homogenous. We have always valued the uniqueness of our neighborhoods. A local REALTOR® will have experience working and living in our market and will have access to all the data on previous sales, which allows them to provide accurate and relevant advice tailored to your specific situation. This expertise ensures that your property is priced correctly, marketed effectively, and positioned to attract the right buyers.

Our Local MLS is Key

Speaking of marketed effectively, one of the most critical aspects of selling a property is listing it on the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service (MLS). The MLS is the trusted source for information on local properties for sale, used by both the public and real estate professionals. It is a powerful tool that ensures maximum exposure for your property.

Local REALTORS® are members of our local MLS, which means your property will be visible to all agents and potential buyers, not only in our area but around the world. Out-of-town agents, on the other hand, are often not members of our local MLS. If they are not, your listing will not appear on this crucial platform, limiting its visibility and reach. Without this exposure, your property may languish on the market longer than necessary, and you may miss out on the best possible offers.

Connect to the Community

The REALTORS® in Santa Barbara are deeply connected within the community. Over many years, they have established relationships with other real estate professionals, potential buyers, and local businesses. These connections are invaluable in marketing your property and connecting buyers and sellers with third party vendors such as lenders, title and escrow, repairs and other services. A local REALTOR® will leverage their network to ensure your property gets the attention it deserves.

Professional and Approachable Service

Choosing a local REALTOR® means you have someone who is readily available to meet with you, answer your questions, and guide you through the selling process. They understand the local market dynamics and can provide personalized service that out-of-town agents simply cannot match. A local REALTOR® is invested in the community and committed to providing the highest level of service to their clients.

In conclusion, using a local REALTOR® to list your property for sale is not just a wise decision; it is essential for maximizing your property’s exposure and achieving a successful sale. The benefits of local knowledge, access to the local MLS, community connections, and personalized service are invaluable in today’s competitive real estate market.

If you’re considering selling your property, I urge you to choose a local real estate professional who is a member of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS® and the Santa Barbara MLS. Your property deserves the best representation, and that starts with a local expert who understands our unique market and is dedicated to your success.

Michele Allyn is the owner and manager of Allyn & Associates Real Estate and Lending, a real estate brokerage and mortgage company, serving Santa Barbara, California’s Central Coast, Ventura, Riverside, San Diego and Greater Los Angeles County. Michele has been a member of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors since 1973, and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors. Reach Michele at 805-895-5101 or micheleallyn@yahoo.com.