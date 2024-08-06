Future for Lompoc Youth: 2024 Teen Career Fair Conference

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – August 1, 2024- Future for Lompoc Youth, in collaboration with the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, is excited to announce its 2024 Teen Career Fair Conference, set to take place on Saturday, September 7th, at Lompoc High School Gymnasium. This empowering event is FREE and designed and open to central coast students ages 14-18, offering them valuable insights and practical skills to navigate their career paths specifically within The County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness.

Teen Career workshops will be facilitated by local professionals that will help to guide students on setting and achieving their career goals as well as teach students how to create impressive resumes that stand out.

The event will also feature keynote speaker Mr. Ihran Gayle, Teen Ministry Director at True Vine Bible Fellowship. Attendees will enjoy a free lunch catered by Big Jayke’s & Bubba’s Chicken and Waffles and have the opportunity to participate in raffles and receive free giveaways.

This event is an excellent opportunity for local youth to gain essential skills, receive valuable guidance, and be inspired to achieve their career aspirations. We encourage all eligible students to attend and take advantage of this incredible resource.

To register please visit: FUTURE for Lompoc Youth- Teen Career Fair

Event Date: Saturday, September 7th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM (Check-in begins at 9:15 AM)

Location: Lompoc High School Gymnasium

Audience: All Central Coast Students ages 14-18 years old

Registration: Register on Eventbrite