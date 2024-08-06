Kelly Knight, a market leading agent since 2005 and a former real estate attorney, recently chose to align her talent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Previously with a different local brokerage, Knight has earned awards for her sales production, community service and ability to navigate complex transactions.

“Kelly’s business sense and tactful yet strategic negotiating style have made her a perennial market leader in our area for years,” commented Kyle Kemp, Regional Vice President for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. “Her long list of achievements in real estate are no surprise given the strength of her resume and extensive professional background.”

Knight spent 15 years practicing law at one of Santa Barbara’s top firms prior to her transition to real estate, building exceptional communication skills and a proficiency in contract review. Leveraging this experience, she served as the director of the Trust and Estates division for her previous brokerage, helping family members and executors manage nuanced transactions.

“Helping my clients during such a tender time in their lives is a responsibility I take extremely seriously…my experience in the legal field has been essential to my success,” said Knight. “Real estate and the law are similar in that both require a high degree of knowledge, preparation and diligence, along with uncompromising integrity and discretion.”

Knight has amassed a career sales volume in excess of $375 million, personally managing over 230 transactions. She holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, a B.S. in Business from Bucknell University, and a Certificate of Mediation from Pepperdine University.

“I am a life-long learner and real estate is endlessly fascinating because there is always something new to learn. I search for anything with the potential to bring value for my clients, whether it’s architecture or the economy, new technology, historic preservation or design trends,” Knight explained.

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors honored Knight with the prestigious Howard Gates award in 2023 for navigating one of the most complex transactions of the year. She was also honored with the Realtor Community Service award.

Knight leads a team that includes Gabe Grandcolas, a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business. A Santa Barbara native, he brings extensive market knowledge and concierge-level service to their clients.

“When a top-tier professional such as Kelly joins the team, it feels like a huge stamp of approval, so of course we love to mention it,” added Kemp. “My team and I work very hard to support our agents so they can provide our clients with the highest possible standard of service. We’re honored Kelly and Gabe chose to work with us.”

Knight said a variety of factors motivated her transition to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties: “The technology, training, marketing and support here are second to none. And after considering that the brand is known and respected worldwide, it was clear this was the best choice for us and our clients.”

A resident of Santa Barbara since 1988, Knight enjoys hiking in the nearby foothills with her dog and time on the ocean with her husband, Mike. The proud parent of a Bowdoin College graduate, she serves on the board for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, as well as the Development Committee of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

To connect with Kelly Knight or Gabe Grandcolas, call 805-865-4406 or email Team@KnightRealEstateGroup.com.

