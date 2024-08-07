Back Outside at Outside Lands 2024

Outside Lands (OSL), the Bay Area’s premier music festival, is right around the corner. From August 9 through 11, Golden Gate park will host Outside Lands for its 16th rendition of the popular music festival. With a lineup that is as diverse as it’s ever been, there will be zero shortage of music to groove within the not-so-uncommon San Francisco fog.

The popular rock band The Killers, newest pop-superstar Sabrina Carpenter, and country musician Sturgill Simpson will be headlining the festival, along with a special Sunday-night country set from the talented Post Malone. Other notable performances include Jungle, Daniel Caesar, SchoolBoy Q, The Postal Service, Kaytranada, Chappell Roan, and more.

OSL provides plenty of opportunities to indulge in some of the Bay Area’s finest food, breweries, wineries, and even cannabis dispensaries. With all of the vendors located in areas appropriately riffing off the “lands” moniker, such as Beer Lands, Wine Lands, and Grasslands, festival-goers will have plenty of options to enjoy when needing a break from the music.

One of the newer and unique experiences, “City Hall” is debuting this year, which will allow attendees to get married at OSL in a special outside venue honoring the 20th anniversary of San Francisco’s “Winter of Love,” which marked the first same-sex marriage ceremonies in the history of the United States.

Both three-day and single-day tickets are still available for purchase on sfoutsidelands.com.