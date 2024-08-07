Construction Begins on Mission Creek Restoration at Oak Park

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 7, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara’s Creeks Division is excited to announce the start of the Mission Creek Restoration Project at Oak Park. The project spans an 1,800-foot section of Mission Creek which has been degraded over time due to previous construction of hardened banks and a modified creek bed.

“Creek restoration is a vital part of the Creeks Division’s mission to enhance creek health and improve water quality within the City of Santa Barbara,” stated Interim Creeks Division Manager Melissa Hetrick. “This project aims to improve wildlife habitat, water quality, creek and park aesthetics, and flood control.”

Key elements of the project include the removal of invasive non-native plants, restoration of he creek channel, and revegetation with native plants and trees. A restored creek channel will enhance shelter, food supply, and access for wildlife. Native trees will shade and cool the creek, while native plants will naturally filter pollutants from the water. Removal of aging concrete structures in the creek will also improve aesthetics.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by October, with plant and tree installation scheduled for the fall.

For more information about the Creeks Division and associated projects, visit SBCreeks.com.