Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Earns Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2024 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance. The Scholarship Foundation has now received six consecutive Platinum Seals.

Nonprofit organizations achieve Platinum status by providing extensive operational detail for their respective Candid profiles. The Candid database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

In June, the Scholarship Foundation received its 12th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Foundation operations. The organization has received 21 four-star ratings in 22 years.

“This organization has long prioritized transparency, efficiency, and operational excellence, which helps explain our longevity and our continued effectiveness on behalf of Santa Barbara County residents. We are grateful and proud to be recognized once again by both Charity Navigator and Candid,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.