Biden-Harris Administration, NOAA to provide $600,000 for citizen science

August 5, 2024

Today, the Department of Commerce and NOAA announced a $600,000 funding opportunity for members of the public to conduct science that helps fisheries and fishing communities prepare for climate change. These funds are made possible by the Biden Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in U.S. history.

NOAA Fisheries is seeking proposals for citizen science projects, marking a unique collaboration with members of the general public who will actively participate in the scientific process, alongside researchers, to address real-world questions. These projects aim to produce information that could help to address data gaps in assessing the health of marine fish stocks or how fisheries and fishing communities may be impacted by changing environmental conditions.

By harnessing the power of citizen science, NOAA seeks to expand the breadth and depth of observations available, accelerating data collection and delivery.

“Given the impacts of climate change on fisheries, it’s crucial to have a comprehensive understanding of shifts in commercial, recreational and subsistence fishing, as well as their associated communities,” said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries. “Observations from people living in affected communities, what we call citizen science, has the potential to give us a better understanding of climate impacts and help us navigate those challenges.”

These funds are expected to support three to eight different projects at approximately $75,000 to $200,000 per project during fiscal years 2025-2026. This research will help increase the number and types of observations NOAA can make, accelerating the collection and delivery of data, and contributing to timely and accurate management decisions for vulnerable species and sustainable fisheries.

How to apply for funding

Applications can be submitted through the Grants.gov website by 11/4/2024. Projects should be designed with scientific quality and data credibility as core considerations and are available to applicants including individuals, academic institutions, for-profit and nonprofit organizations, state governments and tribal and local organizations. Additional information for applicants is available on the NOAA Fisheries website.

This funding opportunity follows NOAA Fisheries’ June 2023 announcement highlighting the agency’s intentions for $145 million of Inflation Reduction Act funds focused on transforming our data enterprise.

More: Visit NOAA’s NOAA’s Inflation Reduction Act web portal to learn about current and future funding opportunities.

Climate, weather, and water affect all life on our ocean planet. NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict our changing environment, from the deep sea to outer space, and to manage and conserve America’s coastal and marine resources. See how NOAA science, services, and stewardship benefit your community: Visit noaa.gov for our latest news and features, and join us on social media.