Buellton Library to Close Mid-August as Move to New Site Begins

GOLETA, CA, August 7, 2024 – The City of Goleta, who is a contracted service to the City of Buellton for Library Services, wishes to inform library patrons of upcoming service changes for the Buellton Library. The City of Buellton, who oversees the library facility, has provided notice of a closure that will take effect mid-August. An exact closure date will be provided as soon it is available. Buellton Library is beginning the process of moving to its new home on the historic Willemsen property located at 202 Dairyland Road, as the City of Buellton starts renovations to the existing library building for an expanded Senior Center.

We recognize the invaluable role that Buellton Library plays in the lives of our patrons and will be working to open the new location as soon as construction has been completed. Following its acquisition by the City of Buellton in 2020, the Willemsen property was designated for Library and other community services and underwent an architectural design review to transform it into a public space. Construction of the new site has been in progress since January 2024 and is soon nearing completion.

In preparation for the move, during the month of August our dedicated staff will be working diligently to pack and store the library’s collection of books, audiobooks, DVDs and other materials for temporary storage and relocation to the new site. To support us during this transition, we kindly ask for a pause in donations of books and audiovisual materials; any patrons wishing to make monetary donations may continue to do so. We look forward to receiving any library materials you are finished enjoying so they can be packed for the move. Changes to the online catalog will also soon take effect, and details will be shared with patrons directly.

Once the library has been vacated for renovations, Library staff will pivot to an outreach model of service that will include engaging storytimes, digital literacy resources, card registrations, and more. Details and schedules will be posted as plans are finalized with our local community partners. When access to the new Buellton Library site is granted by the City of Buellton, staff will then redirect their focus to preparing for reopening from the new facility.

The City of Goleta, City of Buellton, and the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries extend our sincere appreciation for your patience and understanding during this period of transition for the Buellton Library. We look forward to continuing to serve the Buellton community through innovative outreach opportunities and soon from a beautiful new facility. Further updates will be shared as information becomes available. Please check our website at www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org for the latest details. Questions may be sent to goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org.