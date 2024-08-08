Four First-Time Participants At Sixth Annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day – August 24

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, Calif. (August 8, 2024)–The sixth annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day, Saturday, August 24, has added four first-time participants. Over 15 local farms and agricultural organizations are opening their doors on Farm Day, offering free tours, tastings, giveaways and kid-friendly activities.

At Ballard Walnut Grove visitors will walk among 900 walnut trees and learn how walnuts grow from of owners of the family-owned farm. At the end of the tour, visitors will enjoy a walnut tasting and a children’s craft area.

Visitors to Dare 2 Dream Farms can say hello to the pastured chickens and goats, walk the garden, and discover how the farm uses compost and beneficial insects in their growing practices.

At Growing Minds Farm Education visitors learn about educational programs and have a chance to meet the animals (goats, pigs and horses) that call this farm home. Kids can participate in arts and crafts activities. Food will be available to purchase.

Santa Barbara Blueberries offers fun educational tours throughout the day that showcase the farm’s organic soil (made from earthworms and composted food and green waste), creating an ecosystem ideal for blueberry growing. U-Pick berries and farm stand produce are available for purchase.

“Farm Day offers visitors a diverse mix of row crops, vineyards, orchards, livestock, ag support and ag education sites to choose from,” says Caitlin Case, executive director of the 501c3 nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG), which puts on Farm Day.

Tour hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public can select which farms to visit by going to the Farm Day Trail Map, and then create their day’s driving itinerary. Participating locations are in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt, Lompoc and Gaviota.

To attend Farm Day, register by going to https://my805tix.com/e/sbfarmday-24. Some farms require visitors to sign up for specific tour times. Once registered, visitors show their 805Tix QR code at each location to enter without having to sign in. Plus, they are automatically entered into a drawing to win prizes. Winners are notified on Farm Day.

Santa Barbara County Farm Day sponsors include The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Driscoll’s, County of Santa Barbara, Edwin and Jeanne Wood Family Foundation, Santa Barbara Foundation, The Land Trust For Santa Barbara County, Church Brothers Farms, AgWest Farm Credit, Central West Produce, Plantel Nurseries and Bonipak.

Area hotels offer Farm Day discounts including Santa Maria Inn, Holiday Inn & Suites and Radisson Hotel. Information is on the Santa Barbara County Farm Day website.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Farm Day and to register, visit www.SantaBarbaraCountyFarmDay.com or call 805-892-8155. Check the Farm Day website and social media for the latest list of farm participants. No pets allowed. Also, mark your calendars for the 12th annual Ventura County Farm Day on November 2.