Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Goleta, is excited to announce the final event in the “Meet Me in Old Town Goleta” 2024 summer series, taking place on Thursday, August 15. These free community events were designed to enhance community engagement, boost local business visibility, and showcase the unique charm of Old Town Goleta. Check out photos from the July event HERE.

All are invited for an evening filled with interactive and family-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, and more. The August event is lemon themed as Goleta gears up for the annual Goleta Lemon Festival at the end of September.

Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, stated, “We are delighted to wrap up the ‘Meet Me in Old Town Goleta’ summer series with an evening that promises fun and community connection. This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to experience the vibrancy of Old Town Goleta while supporting local businesses. Join us for a night of music, food, and camaraderie—come for the celebration, stay for the sense of community!”

For more information in English and Spanish, please visit SBSCChamber.com or follow us on social media @SBSouthCoastChamber

Event Details:



Free Community Event (food, beverages, and merchandise available for purchase)

TIME: 5 to 7 PM

DATES & ENTERTAINMENT:

Thursday, August 15 – Tequila Mockingbird

LOCATION: On Magnolia Ave, Old Town Goleta between Hollister and Gaviota.

PARKING: Public parking for the event is available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Avenue or the public parking lot next to Community West Bank at 5827 Hollister Avenue.

ACTIVITIES: Live music, local business specials, food trucks, refreshments, games, merchandise, community vendors.

FOOD TRUCKS:

Dave’s Dogs

McConnell’s Ice Cream

VENDOR BOOTHS:

City of Goleta, Community Environmental Council, Special Olympics – Santa Barbara Region, Megan’s Organic Market, CrossFit Santa Barbara, Children’s Resources and Referral of Santa Barbara County

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 70,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.