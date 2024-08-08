As a childless former cat- and current dog-lady, I just want to say this to J.D. Vance:

Puh-leez.

This is clearly a man who traffics in stereotypes, including of his own supposed hillbilly people. (‘Cuz, you know, Yale law grads who run with venture capitalists and tech elites are sooooo down with the working rural folks.) I guess, if he feels okay denigrating a community about which he is pretending to wax elegiac, he’s not going to hesitate to marginalize those of us who happen to be childless, whether by choice or biological constraint. And an animal lover he clearly ain’t.

So, because I don’t have kids, and do have pets, I don’t have an investment in the future? Hmm. I guess I can stop donating to progressive candidates, environmental causes, and nonprofits that help other people’s children then. Because, you know, I don’t care about your kids or the future of life on earth, since I haven’t spawned my own DNA replicants.

We all have an investment in every child’s future, because we are all better off when the economy is strong and our friends and neighbors are thriving. I have happily been paying my full allotment of taxes, much of which goes to school districts whose services I have not needed, for that reason. But because I’m taking care of animals and not birthing humans, I somehow owe society more and should pay more taxes for using fewer community resources?

Again … puh-leez.