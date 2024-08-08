United in Pride: Pacific Festival Returns to Santa Barbara Beachfront

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is thrilled to announce this year’s Pacific Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, August 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara.

“This festival is a celebration for every generation and every identity within the LGBTQ+ community,” says Julio Roman, the new Executive Director of PPF. “I am thrilled to join the team at PPF and celebrate with everyone as we continue our commitment to creating safe spaces and advancing health equality and social justice initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community in Santa Barbara County.”

This year’s Festival celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, emphasizing themes of unity and pride. The event aims to ensure that everyone can fully engage in the festivities while feeling safe and comfortable. The stage program will feature simultaneous interpretation in Spanish and ASL. Additionally, a raised platform, popular in previous years, will return to provide an unobstructed view for attendees with wheelchairs and mobility challenges.

The Pacific Pride Festival is excited to announce dual headliners for this year’s event: the sensational Jessica Wild, famous for her captivating performances on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the dynamic group, The Gurls, a trailblazing trans pop group. Jessica Wild’s star power and The Gurls’ empowering music will deliver an unforgettable show, celebrating the spirit of Pride and the diversity of our community.

Again, this year the all-day Pride at the Beach event is free and open to all ages. Safety remains a top priority, with festival grounds featuring on-site security throughout the grounds. With 50 vendors and community organizations on hand, attendees can enjoy various areas dedicated to Arts, Health, Outdoors, Spirituality, Social Justice, and more.

Throughout the day there will be mini events and activities happening around the festival grounds such as a pet parade, performances by an aerialist, as well as fun games and crafts for kids of all ages. There will also be plenty of delicious food trucks on hand and a vibrant beer garden for those 21 and over.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation as parking will be very limited. Complimentary bike valet will be provided.

To donate, volunteer, and find out more about the Pacific Pride Festival as well as events planned throughout Pride Week, visit PacificPrideFoundation.org.

Paciﬁc Pride Foundation (PPF) is a leading LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, serving more than 6,500 people each year throughout all of Santa Barbara County. With ofﬁces in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, PPF partners with 70 educational and nonproﬁt agencies to provide a dynamic range of health, prevention, and social service programs, including programs for LGBTQ+ youth and older adults, counseling services, opioid response services, sensitivity and competency trainings, community events and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues.

For more information or to make a donation please visit paciﬁcpridefoundation.org.