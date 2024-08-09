U.S. 101 San Jose Creek Bridge Project Continues with Drilling Operation This Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge continues this week with a drilling operation beginning Friday, August 9 at 4 am.

This drilling operation will take place Mondays through Saturdays from 4 am to 4 pm and is expected to be complete by early September.

This phase of construction on the southbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge will include drilling and pouring concrete piles for the bridge abutments.

Travelers headed north/south will continue to detour onto the northbound section of US 101 which includes the recently completed northbound US 101 San Jose Creek Bridge. Two lanes remain open in each direction during this phase of the project.

The contractor for the $20 million dollar project is MCM Construction Inc of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in the June of 2026.

Construction is also underway to replace the San Jose Creek Bridge on State Route 217. Travelers should be aware of bicycle riders in this construction area.

The eastbound SR 217 on-ramp at Sandspit Road remains closed for the duration of the project. Travelers leaving the Santa Barbara Airport can access Fairview Avenue and Hollister Avenue to reach US 101. Additional electronic message boards have been activated to assist airport visitors.

The contractor for this $26 million project is MCM. Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA. This project is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.

