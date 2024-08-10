Kellyanne Conway (former Senior Counselor to Donald Trump) whimpered, “She (Kamala Harris) does not speak well, she does not work hard, she should not be the standard bearer for the (Democratic) party.” This is the same woman who, in a Meet the Press interview on January 22, 2017, boasted, “We have alternative facts” (i.e., lies). The facts are: Trump rambles on at his rallies about electrocution, sharks, and Hannibal Lecter.

As president this lazy dotard spent more time on the golf course than in the Oval Office. This is a man who has promised to “terminate” parts of the Constitution if he wins, including a vow to make future presidential elections unnecessary. Trump is clearly not fit to lead … anyone or anything.

Sean Hannity whined, “Buckle up. Because Democrats (and) the state-run media mob, they’re now pitching Kamala as the Second Coming of Jesus, which I can assure you, she is not.” This is a man who, after a brief stint at a UCSB radio station, accepted the role as head clown on Fox’s three-ring circus, joining the GOP network in 1996. Since then, he has spent most of his time genuflecting and planting kisses on Donald Trump’s humongous derriére as he worships this false idol as his Lord and the savior of all mankind.

This unparalleled hypocrisy is the coin of the realm in Trump’s kingdom. Devotees such as Kellyanne Conway and Sean Hannity believe this currency has value outside of their MAGA echo chamber. It does not.

What’s next from these howling jackals? Will it be that Kamala Harris is the real 34-times convicted felon? The GOP campaign slogan seems to be “Let no lie be left untold” and they’re going to proudly carry that banner from now until November.