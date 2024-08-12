Businessmen Earl Minnis and the Berti Family Each Donate $100,000 bringing Total to $200,000 (to Date) for Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers at CADA

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, August 12, 2024 – The Berti Family and Earl Minnis’ combined donation of $200,000 will support the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers to reach more youth between the ages of 10-21, with drug and alcohol intervention. The Santa Barbara Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers at CADA (Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse) were founded in 2001 by Bob Bryant after the drug overdose and death of his son Daniel. The Centers provide safe and effective outpatient treatment and other services for Santa Barbara County youth struggling with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health disorders.

These incredibly generous donations will also allow blocks of tickets to be underwritten and donated to selected charitable organizations in town, including mobile seniors from local retirement and care facilities. It also helped to bring all other seat ticket prices down to $25—a price unheard of in Santa Barbara.

Earl Minnis Presents not only supports important community causes, but also brings quality entertainment to Santa Barbara audiences at the Lobero Theatre.

“I am proud to support the critical work of the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers and, at the same time, bring residents who know and love Chubby Checker to the Lobero Theatre,” said Minnis. “Often high-ticket prices prevent many in our community from seeing performers they love, especially older audiences on a fixed income,” said Minnis.

Both Minnis and the Berti Family personally know and are inspired by Bob Bryant and his effort to help more Santa Barbara County youth and their families.

The donation by the Berti Family brings their total donations to approximately $2 million to the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers over the past 20 plus years.

“If we can make a positive change just by doing a little bit, then it is worth it,” said a Berti Family Spokesperson. “Young people are our future and losing them (to substance abuse) is a tremendous waste. The dedication of Bob (Bryant) to this cause, after losing his own son, is remarkable. He has transformed his misfortune into a gift for our community.”

The Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers at CADA will mark the performance by the legendary Chubby Checker at the Lobero Theatre as an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the Centers and the generous support of these two men.

Come twist the night away with this legendary icon who is the only artist to have 5 albums in the Top 12 all at once and a song to reach #1 twice! The Twist. The groundbreaking song also introduced the unique concept of “dancing apart to the beat.”

His success continued for years with the release of one dance record after another, with “The Fly” and “Let’s Twist Again,” for which he won a GRAMMY® for the “Best Rock Performance.” Over the next few years, endless songs incorporating “The Twist” into its name sprang up, such as “Peppermint Twist,” “Twist and Shout,” and “Twistin’ the Night Away.” In addition, each new song inspired a new dance involving dancing apart, such as “The Jerk,” “The Hully Gully,” “The Boogaloo,” and “The Shake.” At the forefront was Chubby with “The Fly,” “The Pony,” and “The Hucklebuck.” Thereafter, even more hit records followed.

The Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers at CADA now have locations in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc and provide a wide range of services to youth (ages 10-21) and their families. Treatment can include group and individual counseling, psychotherapy, family therapy, drug testing, collateral sessions with parents and other support persons, case management with the school and community, and individual crisis counseling. No client is ever turned away for inability to pay, and scholarships are available. To learn more about the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Treatment Centers and CADA, visit www.Cadasb.org.