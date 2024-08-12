NOAA Forecasts Severe Geomagnetic Storm

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

August 12, 2024

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) — a division of the National Weather Service — is monitoring the sun following a series coronal mass ejections (CMEs) that began on August 11. Space weather forecasters observed Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm conditions just before 11am ET on August 12, and geomagnetic storm conditions are forecast to potentially persist through this evening.

At least five flares with CMEs have been observed since August 10. Potential impacts of this level of storming include degradation of high frequency communications at high latitudes and increased drag on satellites in low earth orbit. SWPC forecasters have activated the North American Reliability Corporation Hotline to keep power grid operators informed of ongoing space weather activity. A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen faintly as far south as Alabama and Northern California. A further increase in space weather activity is not anticipated at this time.

Experts from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center are available for media interviews. To scehdule an interview, please contact Erica Grow Cei: erica.grow.cei@noaa.gov.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center is the official source for space weather forecasts, watches, warnings and alerts. Visit www.spaceweather.gov for updates. The public can subscribe to receive NOAA space weather alerts, warnings, and watch information at pss.swpc.noaa.gov.

