Hospice of Santa Barbara to Celebrate 50th Anniversary and Community Heroes at its Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon

Santa Barbara, CA, August 13, 2024 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is celebrating 50 years of compassionate care, as well as honoring community Heroes, at its 12th Annual Heroes of Hospice (HOH) luncheon. This year, the event will be at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort (1759 S Jameson Lane, Montecito) on Sunday, September 15th from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm.

HSB’s Heroes of Hospice luncheon honors the people and organizations that bring compassion and care, at all levels, to those in need in and near the Santa Barbara community. Hospice of Santa Barbara is deeply appreciative of the community’s support over the past 50 years and how that support continues to shine a light in the darkness for so many families. This year, HSB will honor many of the past Heroes of Hospice honorees.

Heroes of Hospice will once again have a special focus on Celebrating Those We Love and remembering the legacy of loved ones who have passed away and their continued impact on our lives. Guests will be provided with an opportunity to donate and support the wonderful work of HSB in the name of their loved ones, helping bring programs and services, completely free of charge, to adults, children and seniors who are struggling with grief or life-threatening illness.

In addition, the luncheon will be a part of HSB’s greater Legacy of Compassion Campaign, with a goal of raising $1,000,000 to meet the current demand for its services and to build a stronger foundation to address future needs. Funds raised as part of the Legacy of Compassion Campaign will support core programs as well as newly emerging initiatives such as its Advance Care Planning Initiative, Bereavement Services for Youth in the juvenile justice system, a relaunched NODA (No One Dies Alone) program that provides compassionate bedside presence to those actively dying with no family or friends, and increased grief counseling for local firefighters.

HSB is seeing an extraordinary surge in demand for its services, especially as the average age of Santa Barbara community members rises. According to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the number of south Santa Barbara County aged 65 and over will more than double by 2040, which represents 40,000 more seniors. This will have a critical impact on HSB’s work, because as people age, they frequently face significant losses and serious illness.

Additionally, while much focus is often placed on older adults, it is important to recognize that children are also profoundly affected by grief and loss. Approximately 80% of children experience the loss of at least one close relative or friend (2023 Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model). Each year, HSB provides grief counseling to dozens of students on local school campuses. However, the need for this service has grown. The goal of the Legacy of Compassion Campaign is to raise enough funds to be able to meet the demand and provide critical support to families going through a difficult time.

“It is a remarkable privilege to witness the difference HSB makes for those we serve on a daily basis,” said HSB CEO David Selberg. “It is only through your support and generosity that we accomplish all that we do and will in the future.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “Heroes” event will be Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort. To learn more and purchase tickets, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/heroes

Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on seventeen local elementary, junior and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one. For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call (805) 563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsb.org/