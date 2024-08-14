Electric Off-Road Equipment Demonstration Event in Santa Maria

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is excited to announce a free electric off-road equipment demonstration event:



WHEN: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 10AM to 1PM



WHERE: Allan Hancock College – South Campus Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) Track, 1300 South College Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454



The event is co-hosted with Allan Hancock College, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Monarch Tractor, Orbital Electric Systems, Berchtold Equipment, and Central California Power. Users of off-road equipment (tractors, utility task vehicles (UTVs), forklifts, excavators, dumpsters, etc.) are encouraged to attend to see all-electric equipment in action and learn how to apply for funding to support the transition to zero emissions!



Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a variety of electric equipment including Monarch Tractor’s MK-V tractor, Orbital’s Rev 1 UTV, a forklift and dumpster from Central California Power, and an excavator and UTV from Berchtold Equipment – which are eligible to receive funding under the APCD’s Clean Air Grants for Off-Road Equipment program.



Representatives from 3CE will be available to answers questions about available rebates for replacement projects with all-electric agricultural equipment under the Ag Electrification Program.



APCD staff will be in attendance to provide applications and offer more information about the funding opportunities available under the following programs:

2024 Clean Air Grant (Application Deadline – September 6, 2024) Off-Road Program : $10,000 – $250,000 grants available for replacement projects for electric- or diesel-powered tractors, dozers, forklifts, loaders, excavators, scrapers, agricultural UTVs, ground support equipment, etc. Infrastructure Program : $10,000 – $250,000 grants available for EV battery charging stations or portable power projects



Landscape Equipment Electrification Fund (Vouchers available on first-come, first-served basis) The LEEF incentive program is available to businesses, public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and schools who trade in gasoline landscape equipment and purchase electric-powered equipment. Eligible organizations can receive incentives up to the following for each trade-in: $700 for chainsaws, trimmers, edgers, and brushcutters; $1,400 for leaf blowers and vacuums; $1,500 for walk-behind lawn mowers; and $15,000 for ride-on and stand/sit mowers



Please register for the demo event here. The first 100 to register will receive a free lunch ticket upon arrival at the event.



For details on the Clean Air Grant and LEEF programs, and links to application materials, visit: https://www.ourair.org/planning-grants/



Questions? Email: grants@sbcapcd.org