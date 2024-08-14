Lompoc Valley Chamber Announces 2024 Annual Awards Banquet and Seeks Nominations for Man and Woman of the Year \ Small Business Awards Nominees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA – August 14, 2024- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to invite the community to their Annual Awards Banquet on Friday, October 4th at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, located at 1120 West Ocean Avenue in Lompoc. This special evening is dedicated to celebrating the small businesses, and individuals who contribute to and inspire the Lompoc Valley. A special highlight of the event will be the presentation of the 2024 Dick DeWees Leadership Award.

The Chamber is currently seeking nominations from the community for several prestigious awards, including the 2024 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year Award, the Small Business Hero Excellence Award, and the New Business Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, September 9th.

The registration deadline for the Annual Awards Banquet is Friday, September 20th, and tickets are priced at $60 per person. The evening will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, and a full-course dinner catered by Savory & Sweet Eats. A no-host bar will offer a selection of fine wines from Sanford Winery, as well as a variety of beers and seltzers. Doors will open at 6:00 pm for check-in and cocktail hour, with the program set to begin at 7:30 pm.

This year’s Title Sponsor is Explore Lompoc, and additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

To register for the Annual Awards Banquet and award nomination applications, please visit the Lompoc Valley Chamber’s website at https://members.lompoc.com/events/calendar.