Community Hot Rod Project Raises Funds for Vocational Training Center

On August 10-11, the Community Hot Rod Project (CHRP) hosted a weekend-long Auto Expo that included a rally, gala, and car show to raise funds for its noble and exciting plan to create a vocational training center for all ages. It was the reemergence of the car show after a year off, this time on the picturesque Great Meadow at Santa Barbara City College, drawing 200 autos from the past century.

The event featured some exotic cars and supercars, which, according to key volunteer Jeff Clark, people otherwise don’t get to see in the wild — they sit in private collections and museums. The event had as its Grand Marshal Dave Shuten, cofounder of the renowned Galpin Speed Shop, who presented an award, as did various sponsors. Then the main awards, scored by auto class by a team of 10 judges, were presented.

Among the notable autos present and receiving an award was Dieter Meijer’s 1955 Mercedes 300SL Gullwing, valued at more than $2.5 million.

As exciting as the Expo was, what’s even more exciting is the purpose behind it — raising funds to create an all-ages vocational training center to teach basic and advanced automotive skills. This would fill a void created by the demise years ago of auto shop programs in Santa Barbara high schools.

At the event and in an interview, Founder and President Kevin Haeberle, who has worked on cars since age 3 and has extensive experience in the industry, discussed his vision. He runs the nonprofit as a volunteer with the help of other volunteer supporters he has inspired with his vision, dedication, and accomplishments.

Earlier this year, CHRP went before the S.B. City Council, proposing to restore two derelict hangars, the General Western Aero Hangars, at the S.B. Airport, turning one hangar into its training center and the other into an automotive and aviation museum. The grounds would be a venue for car shows, cruise nights, and other community events.

The council voted unanimously to have the hangars restored. The matter is now before the S.B. Airport Commission.

Despite sitting in a flood plain, the site is particularly appropriate because of its auto racing history. The first documented, sanctioned drag race, according to Haeberle, was held here in the 1950s, as were the Santa Barbara Road Races, which were frequented by celebrities, including James Dean. Positioned between the two hangars was a spectator grandstand, the outlines of which are still visible.

Haeberle sees the training center as going beyond basic auto shop instruction to include engineering, design rendering, 3D scanning and printing, and more. This advanced instruction will provide skills transferable to other industries, such as aerospace and apparel, Haeberle noted. He stresses the importance of getting youth involved with cars at an early age, when they are receptive to becoming engaged and excited about the auto trade.

Haeberle has developed friendships with leading fabricators and customizers, who have worked with CHRP on build projects in the past. These same experts, who energize the students, will be part of the training center.

A key component of the training center will be imparting life skills to youth through mentorship. With volunteers coming from diverse backgrounds and sharing a passion for cars, Haeberle posited, they will be well-positioned for mentoring. Skills not taught in the classroom can be imparted by mentors working side by side with youth on cars. The benefits can be huge, he related, through modeling how to be an effective, courteous team player and how to calmly overcome challenges.

The museum component is also exciting, with CHRP seeking to preserve the history of these two industries to educate current and future generations. Haeberle’s team will collect memorabilia to create something akin to a vintage speed shop along with an aviation component honoring the aviation history of the region.

Among Haeberle’s supporters is Clark, who, as a volunteer on behalf of CHRP, runs Cars and Coffee every Sunday in Lower Manning Park, where 60 to 90 cars are on display every week and everyone is welcome. Clark praised Haeberle as “one of the most amazing guys I have ever met” who pours his heart and soul into CHRP.

With the demise of auto and other trade instruction in high school years ago, Clark related, today’s youth don’t have the opportunity to get the training that prior generations had. A good mechanic can make hundreds of dollars an hour, Clark noted, without having to spend four years and $100,000, which college requires. What’s more, according to Clark, there is a shortage of trained mechanics here.

Many of the custom car industry leaders are getting older, Clark noted, so now is the time to both celebrate them through the museum and pass along their know-how to the next generation through the training center.

While having identified some government and private funding for the hangar project, CHRP would need to raise much of the $6 million estimated cost.

CHRP continues to run Cars & Coffee in Montecito every Sunday and runs a similar event at Southcoast Church in Goleta on the second and fourth Saturday of the month. For more info, go to https://www.thecommunityhotrodproject.com.

Guests enjoy the program. | Gail Arnold

Joji Barris-Paster (daughter of car customizer George Barris of Batmobile fame) flanked by sponsor Lucid Motors Associate Sales Manager Derek Kerwin and Jack Bellevue, who won an award for his 1920’s popcorn truck | Gail Arnold

