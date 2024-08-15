HUD Partners With More Than 25 Federal Agencies in Coordinated Fight Against Extreme Heat and Climate Change

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is joining the White House and interagency National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS) to highlight the first ever National Heat Strategy for 2024-2030. A whole-of-government response to historic and dangerous heat due to climate change, the national plan is a framework for agencies to develop science-based solutions to reduce the impacts of extreme heat.

“The dangerous impact of extreme heat on American communities – particularly hurting our most vulnerable residents, is undeniable,” said HUD Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman. “HUD is working to create resilient, sustainable, healthy, and inclusive communities for all to ensure the households we serve are protected from extreme heat hazards.”

Extreme heat and climate change are a generational threat. The hottest August on record was in 2023, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that in the United States, 1,220 people die from extreme heat each year. Crucially, extreme heat affects the most vulnerable among us, including those living in historically underserved communities.

The National Heat Strategic Plan builds on additional recent federal efforts, including the National Resilience Strategy, the National Climate Resilience Framework and the National Resilience Guidance, to embed resilience into planning and management within the federal government and across the country.

Throughout the Biden-Harris Administration, and as part of the collective approach across the government, HUD has devoted significant efforts to supporting families, vulnerable individuals, and the housing market against the negative effects of extreme heat. In July, HUD convened its first ever Insurance Summit during which industry executives, government leaders, nonprofits, and academics addressed the rising cost of property insurance and solutions to mitigate the impact on communities across the country.

In June, HUD released new guidance to Public Housing Agencies (PHAs) to reduce the threat of extreme heat for residents. This guidance provides families with relief during periods of severe or extreme heat, helping them afford to cool their homes. These new options allow Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) to increase utility allowances for residents or waive surcharges for cooling, enabling residents to use air conditioning during extreme heat. This guidance not only safeguards the safety and health of families but also lowers home energy costs for residents in public housing by making it easier to request relief for excess utility expenses. In April, HUD published a webpage on Extreme Heat that serves as a hub highlighting actions communities can take to prepare and respond to extreme heat events and resources to help fund climate resilience projects.

HUD will continue the work to ensure that all Americans have access to sustainable and healthy homes resilient to the growing dangers of extreme heat and climate change.