Ms Nectarine, Ms Guava, and Ms Cherry

These lovely lady bunnies, also known as “The Fruit Girls,” are y oung and sweet and oh-so-cute! Miss Nectarine, the white one with brown ears, is mama to her 2 daughters, Guava, the mostly brown agouti and Cherry, the black and white bun. They get along very well so could be adopted all together, or one could be taken out to bond with a single bunny who is looking for a companion. They are small in size and have excellent litter habits, so come meet this precious trio!

Cookie

This handsome male guinea pig is white with attractive brown brindle patches and he will check you out with two beautiful bright eyes. He was brought to BUNS because he did not care to bond with the family cat, but he was said to be a very good fellow, and we at BUNS agree. He is shy but very gentle and will warm up to anyone with a soft, comfy lap and some fresh greens to share.

You’ll find all these cuties, and many more, at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption and don’t forget the guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Aaliyah’s

All it takes is one look into Aaliyah’s big, beautiful green eyes, and you’ll be in love. This darling two-year-old kitty is such a gentle and loving soul. Aaliyah is a sensitive girl who might be a little timid when you first meet her, but with a little patience, she will show you how sweet and affectionate she can be. Aaliyah seems to get along well with children and enjoys the company of other cats as well.

Want to make Aaliyah part of your family? Come visit her at our Santa Maria campus! We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.