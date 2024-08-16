Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Expands Services and Announces Annual Golden Gala

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

For 22 years Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) has been a critical resource for families battling pediatric cancer. Since its inception in 2002, TBCF has provided meaningful financial assistance, emotional support programs, and post-treatment educational advocacy. Recognizing the evolving needs of young adults, TBCF expanded its support last year to include individuals aged 18 through 21, provided they are treated on a pediatric protocol, which is common. Local teenager Josue was among the first to benefit from this expanded program.

Josue’s cancer journey was unpleasant and complicated but marked by hope when he entered remission and graduated high school on schedule. However, in 2023, Josue relapsed at age 19 while working and attending college. This setback led to the accumulation of credit card debt as he stopped work to resume treatment. Thanks to TBCF’s newly expanded Financial Stability Program, Josue received immediate funding to help manage his living expenses and pay down his credit card.

Since its founding, TBCF has supported thousands of families living in the tri-counties, with 29 newly diagnosed families receiving assistance this year alone. Another significant program expansion now ensures that all three core programs support families across all income levels, with additional financial aid for low-income households. Recognizing that over 90% of the 200+ families served annually must travel for some portion of their treatment, TBCF helps alleviate some of the hidden costs, such as gas and lodging, by providing upwards of $3,000 in gift cards for these expenses. This funding is available to families of all income levels.

In honor of September’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, TBCF will host its annual Gold Ribbon Campaign, culminating in the Golden Gala fundraising event on October 5th. During September, the community is encouraged to support local families and “paint the town gold” by wearing a gold ribbon pin, volunteering, making a donation, or hosting a fundraiser.

The Golden Gala, held at a beautiful private estate in Montecito, marks the culmination of their Gold Ribbon Campaign. Tickets for the Golden Gala will be available beginning August 19th on TBCF’s website. The evening will feature the presentation of the Pay It Forward Award to Danny Molina, whose dedicated efforts during his niece’s cancer battle demonstrated his community spirit and generosity. Additionally, Sunstone Winery and winemaker Brittany Rice will be honored with the Humanitarian Award for their ongoing support and commitment to TBCF and the greater community. Rice, herself a pediatric cancer survivor, played a crucial role in introducing Sunstone’s owners, Teddy & Djamila Cabugos, to TBCF’s mission.

When young Brittany Rice was battling cancer, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation had not yet been founded, and her family lacked a community and resources. By the time Danny Molina’s niece, Anaya, was diagnosed nearly two decades later, TBCF was well-established and able to provide crucial support and emotional aid to her family. A significant portion of the tangible support offered by TBCF’s programs are funded by events such as the Golden Gala.

The Golden Gala is being organized by a dedicated committee led by co-chairs Jamie Hansen, Giana Miller, and Angel Speier, alongside TBCF staff. Committee members include Brittany Arntz, Taylor Fuller, Sheela Hunt, Kerry Kelly, Terre Lapman, Gary Lapman, Debbie Neer, Stacey Polo, Susannah Rao, Lisa Solana, Brigitte Welty and Ely Wolfe, all working to ensure a beautifully heartfelt evening for over 300 guests.

Until there’s a cure for cancer, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation will support every local family battling pediatric cancer. For more information on how you can help local families battling pediatric cancer, please visit TeddyBearCancerFoundation.org.