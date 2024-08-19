2nd Annual Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent Returns Next Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc Teen Center and Lompoc Theatre Project are excited to host the second annual Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent showcase next month.

Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent gives Lompoc Valley teens in grades 5th-12th an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of a live audience and panel of judges for a chance to win up to $500. All performance styles are welcome, including: acting, dancing, singing, playing instruments – in solo acts, duos, trios and groups.

The competition will take place over two days – with preliminaries on Saturday, September 21, and the final showcase on Saturday, September 28. Both events will take place at the Lompoc Civic Auditorium, 217 South L Street, from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

There is a $10 registration fee for the performers. Registration information is available online here, and the deadline to enter is Friday, September 13. Scholarships are available for teens who are not able to pay the registration fee by contacting the Lompoc Teen Center at (805) 741-7904.

The top performers from the preliminary round on September 21, as selected by the panel of local judges, will return to the stage on September 28 to compete for $1,000 in cash prizes. This year’s judges include Gloria Mantooth, Singer/Songwriter; Chuck Jackson, Musician and Instructor at Rockstars of Tomorrow; and Anne Ramsey, Actress/Director/Producer with Lompoc Civic Theatre.

“We are proud to be able to provide our community’s young artists and performers with an opportunity to showcase their talents, all while supporting Lompoc Teen Center and the invaluable resources and experiences they provide for at-risk youth in Lompoc Valley,” says Mark Herrier, Executive Director of Lompoc Theatre Project and emcee for this year’s event.

General Admission tickets for each event are $5 per person, with all proceeds going directly to fund the Lompoc Teen Center and their youth programs. Tickets can be purchased online at: lompocteencenter.org/events.

Lompoc Teens’ Got Talent is made possible by event sponsors including Toyota of Lompoc and Surf Connection. For more information about becoming a sponsor please email info@lompocteencenter.org.