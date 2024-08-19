The Pearl Chase Society continues their Kellam de Forest speaker series with a presentation on Friday, August 30 at 5:30 PM at the Alhecama Theatre by Rick Closson.

There’s been a good deal of discussion about Franceschi House and what’s to become of it. While its future is still unknown, there’s much we can learn about its colorful past, and no one better to share the unknown stories than Rick Closson.

At Closson’s lecture last year – the first in the Kellam de Forest speaker series – he revealed a hidden story of Kellam that few people knew. This presentation will reveal a hidden story of Franceschi House that even Kellam didn’t know.

It involves the arc of a man’s life from humble birth to fabulous wealth and enlightenment. Along the way are encounters with people whose historic names we still recognize but were memorialized on Franceschi House based on the peculiar vision of Alden Freeman.

Plus, Rick will introduce important sculpture on the property by a noted 20th-century National Academician never before on display.

Seating is limited. Call 805- 961-3938 for reservations.

Refreshments will be served following the presentation. The Alhecama Theatre, 215 East Canon Perdido Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

This event is free; donations to help sustain the program are greatly appreciated.

Join us and learn more at PearlChaseSociety.org

