I was disappointed to read the headline referring to Kamala Harris’s upcoming nomination as a “coronation.” The only person to run for president who has acted as if it were a lifetime and “royal” position is not in the Democratic Party. This term is utterly inappropriate and insulting, would not have been used had Biden been nominated, or any other male figure. Regrettably, misogyny appears alive and well at the Santa Barbara Independent.

