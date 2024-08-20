Want to Learn How to Podcast? Sign Up for This Free Workshop Series at Workzones

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – Did you know in the next 6 years Podcast Listeners are predicted to grow from approximately 100 million people (that’s 1/3 of the USA Population)to 160 million people (1/2 the USA population). Having a Podcast is one of the least expensive ways to market your business and become known as an expert in your field.

A new workshop series offered by local coworking space Workzones in partnership with video and audio production company Hypecats promises to teach participants how to harness the power of podcasting for business promotion and brand building.

The six-part “lunch and learn” series is titled Podcast 101: Expand Your Business Reach and Brand Awareness. Sessions will be held weekly from noon to 1 p.m. starting August 22nd. Participants can attend one, a few, or all of them based on their interest and are invited to bring their own lunch to the sessions, as well as a notebook and their imaginations.

Each workshop will focus on a different aspect of podcasting, including personalizing, planning and producing. Participants will learn how to choose a topic, create a personality, write scripts, make schedules, use recording equipment, edit, upload and advertise their podcasts.

Both beginner and intermediate podcasters can benefit from the workshops, which are being offered in preparation for International Podcast Day on Sept. 30. Workshops are free to attend, but advance reservation is required to secure a spot. Each session will be held at the Workzones offices inside the Paseo Nuevo Mall.

The workshop schedule is:

Thur, Aug 22nd: Introduction to Podcasting

Wed, Aug 28th: Creating your brand

Thur, Sept 5th: Nuts & Bolts

Thur, Sept 12th: Technical aspects

Thur, Sept 19th: Editing

Thur, Sept 26th: Publishing

Podcasting is a fast-growing and inexpensive way to market a business. The popularity of podcasts has grown exponentially over the past decade, and currently more than 70 million Americans of all ages listen to podcasts each year. Podcast creators have successfully used the format to offer products and services, become known as thought leaders in their industries, reach audiences beyond their local areas, and connect with other professionals.

Workzones is a locally owned flexible workspace that includes 15,000 square feet of coworking amenities, private offices, hybrid meeting rooms, conference rooms, event space, and team suites. The company recently expanded its menu to include a professional production studio, providing podcasters, YouTubers and other 21st-century entrepreneurs a dedicated space along with optional technical support for producing high-quality audio podcasts, visual podcasts and voice-overs.

Introductory podcast sessions include self-guided or personal training with rates starting at $135. Discount packages and monthly memberships that offer substantial saving are available as well as hourly rates. Technical support is provided by Hypecats for production assistance and postproduction editing.

Workzones is part of the 805 CoWorking Collective, a coalition of five coworking spaces spanning over 150 miles from Westlake to Santa Maria. It includes Flow Space in Santa Maria, Coastal Coworking in Ventura, Collab District in Camarillo, and Hub101 in Westlake Village.

To sign up for the free podcasting workshops visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/podcast-101-expand-your-business-reach-and-brand-awareness-tickets-982437826987