Shake, Rattle, and Roll
To the tune of Elon Musk
as he gets richer
expands his empire
ingratiates himself with the bigwig red-haired government- types
Disappointed in Salud Carbajal as he bows down
to lick boots
rather than stand up for the environment and those of us in flip-flops
Shattered and shaken by booms
the missed heartbeat pattern of Starlink satellites
I can only imagine the magnified reverberations in ocean depths
Accosting sonar-sensitive beings
Serving up whales and other delicate creatures
For the hungry palate of fortune seekers
With thanks to Nick Welsh for his article on Wednesday.