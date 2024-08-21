To the tune of Elon Musk
as he gets richer
expands his empire
ingratiates himself with the bigwig red-haired government- types

Disappointed in Salud Carbajal as he bows down
to lick boots
rather than stand up for the environment and those of us in flip-flops

Shattered and shaken by booms
the missed heartbeat pattern of Starlink satellites
I can only imagine the magnified reverberations in ocean depths
Accosting sonar-sensitive beings

Serving up whales and other delicate creatures
For the hungry palate of fortune seekers

With thanks to Nick Welsh for his article on Wednesday.

Wed Aug 21, 2024 | 13:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/08/21/shake-rattle-and-roll/
