To the tune of Elon Musk

as he gets richer

expands his empire

ingratiates himself with the bigwig red-haired government- types

Disappointed in Salud Carbajal as he bows down

to lick boots

rather than stand up for the environment and those of us in flip-flops

Shattered and shaken by booms

the missed heartbeat pattern of Starlink satellites

I can only imagine the magnified reverberations in ocean depths

Accosting sonar-sensitive beings

Serving up whales and other delicate creatures

For the hungry palate of fortune seekers

With thanks to Nick Welsh for his article on Wednesday.