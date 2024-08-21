The non-profit Teacher’s Fund has launched its annual Back to School Supplies Drive with the goal of raising $75,000 to purchase educational supplies for Santa Barbara-area teachers and students.

This year’s fundraising drive launches August 20 and runs through September 20. Anyone interested in donating to the drive can do so here http://www.tfsuppliesdrive.com/. Donors can contribute to specific items requested by teachers or submit a general donation. Common teacher wish list items include STEM supplies, learning toys, art supplies, electronics, and classroom furniture.

Alternatively, individuals and organizations can sponsor the supplies drive. Sponsorship levels start at $250 and include social media mentions and entries for the chance to win one of numerous prizes and other recognitions.



All proceeds from the fundraising campaign go to help kindergarten through 12th grade teachers at Santa Barbara-area schools, from Carpinteria through to the Santa Ynez Valley. So far, each year’s drive has surpassed expectations, with the 2023 drive bringing in over $76,000.



“We are so thankful for all the generous support from the community over the years. Their contributions make a real difference for our hard-working Santa Barbara teachers and their students,” said Brianna Johnson, a realtor for Village Properties and supplies drive committee co-chair. “We’re optimistic that this year our wonderful community will once again step up and help us reach our fundraising goal.”



The Teacher’s Fund was created in 2002 by Renee Grubb, the owner of Village Properties, as a way for teachers to request much needed supplies for their classrooms. Since then, the Teacher’s Fund has donated more than $2.1 million to Santa Barbara-area schools. Over the years, as schools have faced increasing budget constraints, the Teacher’s Fund has stepped up its fundraising to provide ever greater support for teachers.



* To donate to the Teacher’s Fund Supplies Drive, visit www.TFSuppliesDrive.com between now and September 20.

* For more information or to donate directly to the Teacher’s Fund visit https://teachersfund.org/

* For information about Village Properties visit https://www.villagesite.com/

Committee members are: Renee Grubb, Brianna Johnson (co-chairs), Angel Speier, Alyssa Jones, Sheela Hunt, Dianne Johnson, Natalie Grubb, Marcy Bazanni, Vince Caballero.

