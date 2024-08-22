As I gaze into the mirror

Closer, closer, nearer, nearer

What I see with each fine line

Where past and future intertwine

Is all that waxes also wanes

So little of my youth remains

Except within my inner child

Uncompromised unreconciled

To anything but being free

Of feckless age as destiny.

No! I say it’s not the end

My butterfly waits ‘round the bend

To claim my spirit and to soar

My here and now forever more

Uncompromised, unreconciled

It’s time to let the clock run wild!

Epilogue poem from the book “Let the Clock Run Wild” by Judy Scher and Jewell Coburn