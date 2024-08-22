AI art by Kenneth K. Cohen

As I gaze into the mirror
Closer, closer, nearer, nearer
What I see with each fine line

Where past and future intertwine
Is all that waxes also wanes

So little of my youth remains
Except within my inner child
Uncompromised unreconciled
To anything but being free

Of feckless age as destiny.
No! I say it’s not the end

My butterfly waits ‘round the bend
To claim my spirit and to soar
My here and now forever more
Uncompromised, unreconciled

It’s time to let the clock run wild!

Epilogue poem from the book “Let the Clock Run Wild” by Judy Scher and Jewell Coburn

