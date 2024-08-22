State Street is alive — with people, not cars.

On a recent Thursday, I rode my bike to dinner from my downtown apartment. Turning up the 1100 block of State, I could hear a band playing. People gathered on the patios of nearby restaurants, hung out on benches, sat on curbs, and danced in the street. Overhead, the string lights flickered in the light breeze.

A block further on, laughter spilled out of the bars and restaurants, while families and dogs clustered around sidewalk picnic tables. As the Arlington’s neon lights blinked on in the sunset’s magic afterglow, an ambient hum of conversations and live music filled the air. The street felt alive.

Now, I can easily remember State Street with cars. I recall avoiding the downtown area on summer weekends, as car traffic gridlocked the street. Instead of the sounds of music and conversation, State echoed with roaring engines and stank of exhaust fumes. It wasn’t an especially inviting place to spend time.

Over the past few years, I’ve spent time more time downtown than ever, thanks to the outdoor space removing cars from State has created. Outdoor patios and parklets have added much-needed life to downtown and led to fun, spontaenous gatherings. In fact, it’s been discouraging to see some locally owned restaurants lose their outdoor dining areas due to costs.

Downtown has become a unique, lively space. Taking State Street away from people and surrendering it to cars would be a mistake. We have a small slice of heaven here. We should keep it.