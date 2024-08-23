Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, CA. August 2024 – CALM invites the community to attend a ribbon cutting and open house event at its newly expanded Santa Maria office on September 4, 2024, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. This event offers a unique opportunity for the community to explore the enhanced space, designed to better serve local children and families.

The office expansion features additional private therapy rooms, a multipurpose conference room, a new resource library, and added office space to accommodate staff growth. These updates were made to meet the increasing need for mental health services in the community, and to improve the client and staff experience. The expansion reflects CALM’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, trauma-informed care to Santa Maria and the surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community into our expanded space,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President and CEO. “It allows us to deepen our impact throughout the Santa Maria Valley, offering a more comfortable and effective environment for the children and families we serve.”

Guests at the open house will have the opportunity to tour the new facilities, meet CALM staff, and learn more about the services offered. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is open to all community members.

Event Details:

When: September 4, 2024, 4:00 – 6:00 PM

Where: CALM Santa Maria Office, 210 E Enos Drive, Suite A

Who: Open to the community

For more information about the open house or to RSVP, please contact Shelby McLean at smclean@calm4kids.org or call (805) 724-0008.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,500 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 54-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.