Illuminate Change: Unite to Light The Night Art Exhibition and Fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, CA (August 22, 2024)—Unite to Light, the Santa Barbara-based non-profit, continues its mission to shine a light in the darkest corners of the globe, and in our community! Just when you thought Santa Barbara couldn’t get any brighter, Unite to Light the Night, the organization’s flagship fundraising event, is back for a third year, ready to outshine itself. Guests will experience Breathing Space, where your breath becomes one with the planet, by Jonathan Smith, Alan Macy, and Tai Rodrig. Carlos Grasso’s COLORSPACE uses simple changes in light to upend your perception of reality, while Louise Gerber’s Colored Shadows will make you rethink the power of a simple shadow. Mark your calendars for October 18th and 19th, 2024 for this two-day event.

What started as a scrappy art exhibition at The Community Arts Workshop has grown into a luminous spectacle. With glowing art, dazzling live performances, and light-infused parties, this event is fast becoming a standout community-centric event. This year’s exhibition will feature 40 artistic works that celebrate the transformative power of light. Through mediums like projection mapping, video, sculpture, photography, and performance art, artists from across the Central Coast, and beyond, will bring their unique visions to light. This festival of light is the go-to gathering for anyone looking to get their glow on while supporting a mission that’s as impactful as it is illuminating.

As the event continues to grow, so does the roster of artists contributing to this grand celebration of light. Known for linking expressions of art, science and technology, the event welcomes back UCSB Media and Arts Department graduate students, Timothy Wood, Jazer Giles, Nefeli Manoudaki and Iason Paterakis. The exhibition will also feature works of other visionary artists like Rod Lathim, Ethan Turpin, John Hood, Udo Gyene, Ben Grace, Birgit Leleu, Rebecca Zendejas, Justin Gunn, and many more. Megan Birney Rudert, President and CEO of Unite to Light, reminds us that, “this exhibition invites guests to explore the profound relationship between light and energy. Unite to Light the Night is not just a fundraiser; it’s a reminder that light is a powerful force that unites communities and drives positive change.”

Here’s what’s in store over two illuminating evenings.

Prepare for an unforgettable start to the festivities on Friday, October 18th, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM with the Glow Gala. This is no ordinary gala; it’s an immersive art tour that will guide you through the exhibition, introduce you to the artists, and showcase a series of vibrant performances and activities that harmonize with the luminous theme of the night. Enjoy a special performance by the State Street Ballet, create mesmerizing light paintings, indulge in a culinary experience, and sip on craft cocktails from Pearl Social. Forget to bring your glitter and sparkle? Don’t worry, a professional body painter will elevate your look for the evening. The Glow Gala promises to educate and entertain, all while supporting Unite to Light’s mission to bring light to the 750 million people living without electricity.

The festivities continue on Saturday, October 19th, with the Community Showcase from 5:00 to 7:30 PM. Admission is free for this part of the evening, making it the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family for an outing of creativity and exploration. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, will facilitate a playful learning activity where curious minds of all ages can build circuits, play with magnets, and contribute to a collaborative LED display of light and color. Additionally, Children’s Creative Youth Project and Explore Ecology’s Art From Scrap will offer creative activities for the whole family. Be sure to join the Artist Talk at 6:30 PM, moderated by Nathan Vonk, where artists will delve into the stories behind their creations and their connection to Unite to Light’s mission. Food from Disfruta Food Truck, beer from Topa Topa, Considered Coffee, and other beverages will be available for purchase.

As the sun sets, the energy will rise with the Bright Bash on Saturday, October 19th, from 8:00 to 11:00 PM. This multi-sensory dance party is hosted among the art for an experience you won’t find anywhere else. With live DJs spinning electronic music, art carts (that you can ride!), a glitter station, tutorials on how to use illuminated objects to create “flow art”, and a dance performance by the Selan Dance Collective, this night will surely enlighten and entertain. If you want an alternative to your regular “night out”, this is the event for you. Tickets start at $30 and include a drink. VIP tickets include food and beverages.

The fun continues at the official after-party at STUDIO Bar and Soundroom. Both nights will feature free entry and reserved seating for those with a Unite to Light the Night wristband.

“Each year, our excitement lies in pushing the boundaries of what Unite to Light the Night can become. What started as a fun alternative to a traditional Gala has turned into a community event that truly celebrates the power of light,” said Kate Kubiak, CEO of Vesper Post, the event production agency behind this event. “Our goal is to craft a world-class experience that captivates and inspires every guest from start to finish.” Unite to Light stands as the vanguard for those living without electricity; manufacturing and distributing solar lights and chargers that are transforming lives. Their solar lights can increase graduation rates by 30%, and last year alone, funds from this event provided 400 solar powered phone chargers to students in Santa Barbara County that are experiencing homelessness. The spectrum of Unite to Light’s impact is inspiring: from empowering children to study, to extending humanitarian aid in disasters and facilitating healthcare access in our community.

“In our illuminated world, the realities of under-resourced communities can be difficult to imagine,” said Birney Rudert, “but this event uses art to help us understand the importance of light and power in our lives. It is a celebration of light, creativity, people and community that is unmatched and unforgettable.”

Tickets on sale now at unitetolight.org/lightthenight

Unite to Light envisions a world where every person has access to clean, affordable light and energy. As a not-for-profit 501(c)3 they manufacture and distribute efficient, durable, low cost solar lamps and solar chargers to people living without electricity. Since 2011 they have delivered over 240,000 solar lights and chargers to people in 80 countries. For more information on their work visit UnitetoLight.org