Just when you thought Trump couldn’t possibly shove his foot deeper into his legendarily toxic pie hole. He did so once again, and he did it convincingly by overwhelmingly insulting any military veteran who has ever received the Medal of Honor.

How pray tell? Well, as usual, at one of Trump’s fantastically horrendous media spectacles, he proceeded to explain how and why (in his usual sociopathic manner) the Presidential Medal of Freedom is equivalent or better than the Medal of Honor. He stated, “It’s actually much better, because everyone who gets the Congressional Medal of Honor, that’s soldiers, they’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets, or they’re dead,” using a common misnomer for the military award.

At a campaign event Trump recounted how he awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to an Israeli-American who attended the event, and is among his top donors. “She gets it, and she’s a healthy, beautiful woman.

Simply explained. The nation’s highest military award for valor is the Medal of Honor, presented by the president in Congress’s name. By law, only U.S. service members who distinguish themselves “through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty” can receive the medal.

So in Trump’s all too common and warped fantasy world, someone who possesses beauty and is a political donor to the level of being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom should be considered equal, or better than, one who sacrifices life or limb in combat defending our nation and receives the MOH either as a wounded warrior or posthumously.

Really? Just how much more proof does it take to understand that this delusional lunatic should never be allowed near the White House ever again.

November can’t get here quick enough!