Bishop Diego Rolls to 34-13 Victory Over Salesian in Season Opener

Tua Rojas tossed four touchdown passes and the Bishop Diego High football team cruised to a 34-13 victory over visiting Salesian of Los Angeles in its season opener on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

The Cardinals surged out to a 28-7 halftime lead behind an opportunistic defense that forced five turnovers and an efficient offense. Salesian cut back on the mistakes in the second half, but couldn’t make a significant dent to its deficit as Bishop Diego played a cleaner game overall.

“For a first game we made some mistakes, but not turnovers and not unforced error type mistakes,” said Bishop Diego head coach Tom Crawford. “If you can eliminate those particularly in early season games it really helps and we are very pleased with that.”

On Salesians first drive of the game J.D Vargas forced a fumble that was recovered by Ashton Zimmerman at the 27 yard-line. Four plays later Oscar Mauia muscled into the end zone for the first touchdown of the season with 8:41 remaining in the first quarter.

On Salesians next possession Bishop Diego defensive lineman Mays Pese, who is committed to University of Arizona, tipped a Salesian pass in the air and it was intercepted by senior captain Isaiah Kitt.

Isaiah Kitt made an impact on both sides of he ball against Salesian. Photo Credit Gary Kim

The second turnover of the game by the Mustangs also resulted in a Bishop Diego touchdown as Rojas found Jason Loitu on a 15-yard touchdown pass increasing the Cardinals’ lead to 14-0 at the 6:20 mark of the first quarter.

The Bishop Diego passing attack really found its stride in the second quarter as Rojas connected with John Michae Flint on a fade for a 32-yard touchdown with 9:42 remaining in the first half.

The Mustangs got on the board at the 5:14 mark of the second quarter on a 15-yard scramble by quarterback Cameron Crutcher, cutting the deficit to 21-7.

However, The Cardinals would respond on their ensuing possession as Rojas delivered perhaps his best pass of the day on a 36-yard touchdown strike to Nick Malesky with 1:39 remaining in the second quarter that increased the Bishop Diego lead to 28-7.

“That’s definitely something you look forward to, you want to have a good game, but I also want to credit the entire offensive line,” said Rojas of his four touchdown passes. “It’s not just me making all the plays.”

After a Salesian muffed punt early in the third quarter, Bishop Diego once again took advantage of the short field and increased its lead to 34-7 on a four-yard touchdown pass from Rojas to Malesky.

Salesian answered that touchdown with a four-yard touchdown pass from Crutcher to Nazir Pearson, cutting the deficit to 34-13 after a failed two-point conversion attempt. But that’s as close as the Mustangs would get.

Rojas finished 9-for-12 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns. Oscar Mauia carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. Nick Malesky caught four passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals will travel to take on a talented Sherman Oaks Notre Dame team next Friday, beginning at 7 p.m.

Santa Ynez, 48; Dos Pueblos 0

The Pirates repeatedly forced the Dos Pueblos offense to turn the ball over and delivered a resounding victory.

San Marcos, 55; Knight 0

The Royals shutout Knight in their season opener for the second consecutive season.