Is America still a free Republic? Today, we see one body blow after another to the idea that America is still a free Republic. For example, is America still a place “where dissent is not just tolerated, but welcomed, and any man can get justice no matter the color of his skin, contents of his wallet, or nature of his political opinions? The answer may be no.

Case in point: The targeting and persecution of Donald Trump, who is running for President of the United States. From day one, since Trump came down the escalator, the left, the media, and the socialist Democrat Party have targeted him.

They have tried framing him for crimes, including a bogus “ insurrection.” They have impeached him twice. They have convicted him in court on charges that were concocted to give them a pretext to say that the court had found him guilty of wrongdoing and now a biased, corrupt judge wants to sentence him to prison on September 18. How convenient.

This would enable VP Harris, the media, and the Democrat Party to label Trump a “convicted felon sentenced to prison” just weeks before Election Day. And at a time when Americans already started voting in many states, especially Pennsylvania.

The whole point is to give Harris talking points. The cases are political lawfare and this is not justice, but injustice.

Going forward, the question remains, is America still a Republic with a Constitution, the rule of law and equal protection for all? The November election will answer that. Will America descend into socialism or remain an independent free Republic?