City Council Takes Step to Improve Traffic Safety in Goleta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta took its first policy step in advancing its Vision Zero goals at the August 20, 2024, City Council Meeting. Staff introduced an ordinance that will lower speed limits on roadways in Goleta based on new State law. Assembly Bill (AB) 43 – Traffic Safety. AB 43, passed by the legislature in 2021 and effective as of June 30, 2024, gives local governments new authority to reduce speed limits on “safety corridors”, (streets with the highest number of serious injury and fatal collisions) and streets where conditions support high concentrations of bikes and pedestrians.

Vision Zero is a system-wide approach to traffic safety, gaining momentum in American cities, that focuses on reducing the number of traffic related fatalities and severe injuries to zero. Earlier this year, City Council adopted a resolution in support of Vision Zero strategies in Goleta.

The new lower speed limits ordinance, which is scheduled for adoption at the next City Council meeting on September 3rd, 2024, will:

lower enforceable speed limits on nearly all major roadways by five (5) to 10 miles per hour

reduce the risk of traffic-related injuries and deaths

improve comfort and safety for bikes and pedestrians, particularly children, seniors and the disabled

Enforcement of these new speed limits will not begin until appropriate signs have been installed, likely toward the end of this year.

Watch the Council meeting on the City website at https://tinyurl.com/bddmres2 (item D.1). The staff report is available here: https://tinyurl.com/ujymur.