City National Bank Partners with United Way to Distribute 150 Backpacks and School Supplies to Local Students

Santa Barbara, CA, August 27th – City National Bank team members joined Franklin Elementary School staff at their annual Derby Day to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to students and their families in preparation for the upcoming school year. The drive is part of City National Bank’s local partnership with United Way of Santa Barbara County, which has donated over 1,500 backpacks with school supplies during this decade-long collaboration.

Earlier this summer, the bank’s Back-to-School Backpack program also supported students at Franklin Elementary School earlier this summer through United Way’s summer learning program, Fun in the Sun, with each student receiving a new backpack and supplies during the last week of the program. City National Bank has been a longtime supporter of the Fun in the Sun program, which provides free, award-winning summer learning and enrichment to over 500 local students from low-resource communities at six school campuses from Carpinteria to Guadalupe.

“[They have] been an amazing partner to provide opportunities for students,” said Casie Killgore, principal of Franklin Elementary School. “The Back-to-School Backpack program is no different. A week before school starts, students are given a backpack full of supplies as they learn their teacher’s name. It brings a sense of excitement and confidence as students return for another school year.”

The backpacks and school supplies will continue to be distributed throughout the year through the bank’s partnership with United Way and local school districts. Backpacks are available to partnering schools to support families in need and will also be distributed to students participating in the United Learning Center tutoring program, the Bridge the Break program, and other programs offered through United Way as needed.

“City National Bank is honored to partner with United Way,” said Amber Ortiz, Senior Vice President of City National Bank Private Banking. “Speaking as a volunteer, in addition to our Montecito team’s hands-on support with Fun in the Sun, it is a great joy to provide young scholars in need with essential supplies for a successful school year.”

Community partnerships play an essential role in United Way’s local impact. With the support of organizations like City National Bank, United Way can continue its commitment to local students and families. United Way is grateful for the dedication of its partnership network, which allows United Way to serve and looks forward to continued impact for the thousands of children, individuals, and families each year.

To learn more about City National Bank’s school-readiness initiatives, including Reading is The Way Up and Dollars + Sense, a financial education program, please visit www.cnb.com/about-us/education. For more information about United Way and its community programs in Santa Barbara County, please visit www.unitedwaysb.org.

About United Way of Santa Barbara County

Since 1923, United Way of Santa Barbara County has been a key leader in local efforts to empower children, families, and communities through its own unique collaborative programs and initiatives, partnership convening efforts, volunteer development, and funding. United Way’s mission is to enrich the lives of children and families and build resilient communities by leading local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery.