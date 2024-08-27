Jaunt Journals Unveils New SANTA BARBARA Travel Guide Book CURATED BY LOCALS

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – September 1, 2024 – Jaunt Journals is proud to announce the launch of Jaunt Journals Santa Barbara, a beautifully crafted travel guidebook that takes readers on an immersive journey through one of California’s most beloved coastal cities. Available for pre-order starting September 1, 2024, this guide offers a unique and authentic perspective on Santa Barbara, curated by locals who live and breathe the city’s vibrant culture.

Jaunt Journals Santa Barbara isn’t just another travel book; it’s a love letter to Santa Barbara, created by the people who know it best. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and modern design, the guide is printed in Italy using the finest materials, reflecting the dedication and passion of both the locals and the Jaunt Journals team.

What makes Jaunt Journals

Santa Barbara Special:

Quality Craftsmanship + Modern Design: Our books are crafted with care, just like the stories within them. Printed in Italy, they reflect the dedication and passion of both locals and our team, and cater to those who appreciate design and quality craftsmanship.

Our Visuals: Featuring visuals shot on film by local photographer Rachel McCarthy and illustrations by celebrated artist Pedro De La Cruz, the guide brings Santa Barbara’s beauty to life.

10 Locals, 10 Unique Stories: Readers will immerse themselves in the authentic narratives of ten S.B. locals who share their personal stories, backgrounds, and insider tips.

Curated Recommendations: From dining and cultural attractions to shopping and outdoor activities, the guide includes thoughtfully curated recommendations that showcase the best of Santa Barbara.

“We created Jaunt Journals Santa Barbara to offer travellers a deeper, more meaningful connection to the city,” says Rachel McCarthy, founder of Jaunt Journals. “This guide is for anyone who wants to experience Santa Barbara not just as a tourist, but as a part of its community.”

Key Dates:

Social Media Launch + Website Pre-Order: September 1, 2024

In-Store Availability: Late October /Early November

Jaunt Journals encourages everyone to follow along on Instagram @jauntjournals and join the conversation using hashtags like #JauntSantaBarbara and #JauntSBTravelGuide

The guidebook will retail at $28.95 and will be available in bookstores, local shops, and online at Jaunt Journals’ website.