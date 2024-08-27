Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Earns Prestigious Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator and Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (August 14, 2024) — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) proudly announces that it has earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the highest honors awarded by the nation’s leading independent charity evaluators. These distinctions place SDRI among an elite group of nonprofits, underscoring its unwavering commitment to financial integrity, accountability, and transparency in its mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes.

Charity Navigator’s Four-Star rating is awarded to organizations that demonstrate sound fiscal management and a commitment to accountability and transparency. This top rating, which only a quarter of evaluated nonprofits achieve, reflects SDRI’s diligent stewardship of donor funds and its effectiveness in carrying out its mission.

“We are delighted to provide Sansum Diabetes Research Institute with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

Similarly, the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid is the highest level of recognition offered by the organization, which evaluates nonprofits on their openness in sharing information with the public. SDRI’s Platinum status, achieved by fewer than 5% of all charities evaluated by Candid, underscores the Institute’s dedication to transparency in its operations, governance, and impact reporting.

“Receiving the top ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Elizabeth Thompson, CEO of SDRI. “We hope that it will introduce our pioneering research and important work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care.”

For over 80 years, SDRI has been at the forefront of diabetes research and care, impacting lives both locally and globally. With these recent accolades, SDRI continues to set the standard for excellence in nonprofit governance and transparency.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is a non-profit organization and center of excellence with a mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care. SDRI focuses include promoting health equity by bridging gaps in healthcare access, advancing women’s health and diabetes management, and conducting impactful clinical trials. These efforts are aimed at significantly reducing the burden of living with diabetes. Learn more at www.sansum.org.