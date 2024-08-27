Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 6 New Custody Deputies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Lompoc, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 6 new Custody Deputies upon their graduation from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy. The Custody Deputies were sworn-in by Sheriff Brown on Friday, August 23, 2024, just before the graduation ceremony. Sheriff Brown gave the keynote speech for the CORE Custody Academy Class #17 that included Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Custody Deputies Justin Albicker-Davies, Raymond “Lamar” Dawson, Cedric Garrett, Andrew Reyes, Sara Rodriguez, and Emily Vasquez.

During his keynote speech, Sheriff Brown encouraged the graduates to guard their careers by living up to the standards and expectations set by the Sheriff’s Office. He said, “Don’t sacrifice a thousand tomorrows for a few todays, and don’t settle for a little life. Live with purpose and for significance.”

The class of recruits completed 260 hours of instruction. Some of the instruction included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training, and Direct Supervision training.

Custody Deputy Raymond “Lamar” Dawson earned Class Valedictorian, Custody Deputy Justin Albicker-Davies was presented the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Leadership Award, and Custody Deputy Andrew Reyes was presented the Ron Battles “Most Inspirational” award from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

If you are interested in career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.